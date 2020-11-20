Roku Black Friday deals now live: Streambar $100, Ultra $70, more from $17

Amazon is now kicking off a series of Black Friday discounts on the entire Roku streaming media player lineup headlined by its new Streambar at $99.99. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen since being announced at the end of September. Combining a media player and soundbar, this hybrid home theater upgrade is a perfect option for breathing new life into a guest room TV or elsewhere in your setup. It features 4K HDR playback alongside Dolby Audio support and works with both Alexa as well as Assistant. And just like the rest of the Roku lineup, you’ll now be able to rely on HomeKit and AirPlay 2 functionality for pairing with your Siri smart home, too. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more from $17.

Other notable Roku deals:

Those in the Amazon ecosystem won’t want to miss out on all of the latest Fire TV deals that went live this morning ahead of Black Friday. You’ll find various streaming media players from $18 right here, marking some of the best prices of the year. Then swing by our roundup of the best discounts to expect from Black Friday.

Roku Streambar features:

Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV. Hear every detail as you stream the newest and most popular channels in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and with its compact design, you’ll be amazed at how something so small can fill your room with sound. You can even quiet loud commercials automatically, plus stream your favorite music and more with Bluetooth.

