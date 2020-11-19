Well, this is it, folks. Black Friday is just over a week away, and we’ve seen just about everything there is for the upcoming shopping holiday. Earlier this week, we started to dive into the best gaming, Google, Amazon, home goods, smart home, Apple, TV, and headphone deals you’ll be able to find during Black Friday. Now, it’s time to take a look at the best streaming media player deals for Black Friday 2020. What all will be on sale? Well, for starters, we’re going to see HomeKit and AirPlay-enabled Roku devices from $25, but keep reading to find out everything else that will be on sale.

Best Black Friday streaming media player deals

Most TVs have built-in smarts these days, and we’re even starting to see some things like HomeKit and AirPlay 2 included in many. Well, if you’re anything like me, relying on your TV manufacturer to provide app updates isn’t something you enjoy doing. So, the only option is to turn to a streaming media player. Should you be in the market for something like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick with built-in Alexa or Google’s Chromecast, which works on all platforms, we’ve found the best streaming media player deals from around the web and have them all right here for you.

Leverage Alexa with Fire TV for as low as $18 on Black Friday

Amazon’s Fire TV is probably among the most popular streamers out there, and this year, the company pushed things further with the introduction of the Fire TV Stick Lite. While we saw the regular Fire TV Stick drop to $20 last year, this year, we’re seeing deals as low as $18. With any of Amazon’s Fire TV players, you’ll be able to watch Apple TV+ and Disney+ with ease, and many of them even include an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon, Best Buy, and Target will all have the Fire TV Stick Lite down to just $18, which is an absolutely killer deal since it regularly goes for $30. We’re also seeing the standard Fire TV Stick for $28 at Amazon and Best Buy, though the real deal is the Fire TV Stick 4K for $30, which you’ll be able to get from Amazon or Best Buy with ease. Just $2 more scores you 4K HDR playback, which is well worth the extra few bucks. On the higher end, the Fire TV Cube 4K will be down to $80 at Staples and Best Buy if you want something that functions as a dedicated smart speaker as well.

Both Chromecast and Android TV upgrade your smart home theater from $19

If you’re not a fan of Amazon, then maybe Google’s streaming media players could entice you to upgrade your home theater. Google doesn’t have nearly as many models to choose from as Amazon, but you’ll find two different options on sale this Black Friday.

First off, the Google Chromecast will be down to just $19 at Walmart, Best Buy, and Target., which is $11 below its normal price. Sporting 1080p video playback, Chromecast is supported on just about every major operating system, including iPhone, Android, Windows, and macOS. While we don’t know that the new Chromecast with Google TV will be on sale this Black Friday, we can recommend the standard Chromecast for those on tighter budgets who want a streaming media player that “just works.”

For something a bit higher-end that supports 4K HDR, Best Buy will have the NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV down to $130, which is $20 below its list price. This mini streaming stick does a ton of things, one of which is stream 4K HDR content to your TV. It can also game, be controlled by Google Assistant, and be a hub for your smart home, just to name a few of its other features.

HomeKit and AirPlay 2 adorn most Roku devices these days from $25 during Black Friday sales

Something unexpected happened a few weeks ago. Roku pushed out HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to many of its streaming media players, including some of its budget-focused models. For example, the Roku Premiere will be $25 at Best Buy for Black Friday, and you’ll find that this model is included in the HomeKit and AirPlay 2 update. Roku Premiere also sports 4K playback, which adds to its feature list, making it a compelling option for those on tighter budgets.

Black Friday will also offer the Roku Streaming Stick+ at $30, which sports 4K, AirPlay 2, and HomeKit. Stepping up to the Roku Streaming Stick with Voice Remote at $35 is something to be considered if you want to be able to speak to your TV and have it react — though, the Roku Ultra at $70 is a great option if you’re after an all-in-one setup.

Apple TV is once again excluded from Black Friday deals…maybe?

As is tradition, no major Apple TV deals have been announced — not even Meijer, who offered $50 off your next purchase after you picked up an Apple TV last year.

However, all is not lost. This time last year, we were also tracking no discounts on Apple TV, but during Black Friday festivities, B&H came in clutch with up to $15 off Apple’s popular streaming media player. Though, this time around, with Roku offering both HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support, the lack of Apple TV sales could be foregone, and you might be better off picking up a different streamer instead.

