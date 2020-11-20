Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartwatches and fitness trackers up to 25% off from $50

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm for $369 shipped. Typically fetching $429, today’s offer is good for a $61 price cut and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before. The 41mm version is also $339, down from $400 and matching the all-time low, as well. Samsung’s latest wearable delivers a circular OLED display in either 41mm or 45mm sizes complete with a rotating bezel. On top of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring as well as SPO2, VO2 max, and even ECG functionality that’s on the way. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more for more Samsung wearables starting at $50.

Other notable Samsung wearable deals:

Earlier today, Apple Watch SE and Series 6 dropped even further in price with up to $120 in savings. At new all-time lows, prices start at $230. Then go check out Fossil’s Black Friday Event that’s taking 40% off sitewide, including its popular Wear OS smartwatches and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!