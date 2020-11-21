Amazon’s Kwikset Smartcode lock sale starts at $57 (Up to 34% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several Kwikset SmartCode locks priced as low as $57. Our favorite happens to be the Kwikset SmartCode 917 Lock at $78 shipped. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $17. This sleek-looking lock can remembered 30 unique user access codes creating an easy entry method for family, close friends, and more. Unlike many similar locks, this offering wields a built-in door handle, allowing you to easily install on a door with or without a deadbolt setup. A single 9V battery powers this lock for up to 3 years. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Kwikset lock deals.

More Kwikset lock deals:

Once you make it inside the house, wouldn’t it be nice to warm up your favorite room? The deal we spotted on De’Longhi’s 1500W Space Heater makes that a cinch. At $30 off, now’s a great time to add it to your household. Amazon shoppers can currently score it for $120. It wields an adjustable thermostat and three heat settings.

Kwikset SmartCode 917 Lock features:

Keyless entry convenience: The SmartCode 917 keyless entry electronic lever allows you to program up to 30 user access codes that can be customized for family, friends, or guests, including optional one-time user codes

Reversible door handing: Halifax door lever is reversible and can easily be installed on left-hand or right-hand doors

Switch between three entry modes: Multiple locking settings include “Auto Lock” (locks after every entry and exit), “Passage” (stays unlocked and no key or code required), and “Disable Passage” (for property managers, auto-locks every time and a key or code is always required for entry)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!