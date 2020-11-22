AirPods with wireless charging case returns to Amazon low at $150 ($49 off)

Amazon offers Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $199 with today’s deal matching the historic Amazon all-time low price. Apple AirPods feature a sleek design that is made to match the ecosystem’s aesthetic. Notable features here include fast integration with iOS, access to Hey Siri, and the ability to quickly change from one device to another. You can also count on up to 24-hours worth of playback on a single charge when the battery case is accounted for, which can be powered up with just about any Qi charger.

Ditch the wireless charging case and go with the entry-level model at $119. You’ll miss out on the ability to power-up your case with a Qi charger, but for the basic AirPods experience, this is a solid option. Just remember, we’re expecting to see them return to under $100 later this week.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. That includes Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch models with up to $120 off and a great deal on MacBook Air/Pro today over at Woot that’s worth a look as well.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case features:

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Seamless switching between devices

