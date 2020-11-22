Fitbit Black Friday sale up to 33% off: Versa 2 at $130, Charge 4 $100, more from $50

-
AmazonFitness Trackerfitbit
$50+

Amazon is discounting a selection of Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers headlined by the Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $129.95 shipped in a variety of styles. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new 2020 low. Featuring up to 6-days of battery life per charge, Fitbit Versa 2 packs all of the fitness monitoring capabilities you’d expect like keeping tabs on burned calories, sleep tracking, and more. With Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to summon up Amazon voice assistant while on runs or working out. Over 62,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $50.

Other Fitbit deals:

Black Friday pricing is also now live on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and SE with up to $120 off select models from $230. We’re also seeing some notable Withings offers today, as well, with the Body+ Scale dropping to $69 alongside other health monitoring gear.

Fitbit Versa 2 features:

Reach your fitness goals with this Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. The bright touch display and simple interface make it easy to check notifications and use applications, and Amazon Alexa integration lets you navigate using voice commands. This Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch includes a variety of fitness tracking features that help you get the most out of your workouts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

fitbit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Macy’s 2020 Black Friday preview is filled with kitchenware, apparel, and fitness tech

Learn More

Macy’s Black Friday ad: This year’s best deals on Instant Pot, Fitbit, more

Learn More
30% off

Withings Black Friday sale: Body+ Scale $69, Sleep Tracking Pad $74, more

From $69 Learn More
Shop now

Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartwatches and fitness trackers up to 25% off from $50

$50 Learn More

Kohl’s Black Friday ad: Sales start today with deals on smart home tech, kitchenware, more

Learn More

Sam’s Club announces November Savings Week, Thanks-Savings event, more

Learn More

Lenovo Black Friday ad: PCs, Smart Clock, Bose gear, Xbox Series S/X, more

Learn More
Save now

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook now $200 off, more from $129 ahead of Black Friday

$129+ Learn More