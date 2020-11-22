Fitbit Black Friday sale up to 33% off: Versa 2 at $130, Charge 4 $100, more from $50

Amazon is discounting a selection of Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers headlined by the Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $129.95 shipped in a variety of styles. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new 2020 low. Featuring up to 6-days of battery life per charge, Fitbit Versa 2 packs all of the fitness monitoring capabilities you’d expect like keeping tabs on burned calories, sleep tracking, and more. With Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to summon up Amazon voice assistant while on runs or working out. Over 62,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $50.

Other Fitbit deals:

Black Friday pricing is also now live on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and SE with up to $120 off select models from $230. We’re also seeing some notable Withings offers today, as well, with the Body+ Scale dropping to $69 alongside other health monitoring gear.

Fitbit Versa 2 features:

Reach your fitness goals with this Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. The bright touch display and simple interface make it easy to check notifications and use applications, and Amazon Alexa integration lets you navigate using voice commands. This Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch includes a variety of fitness tracking features that help you get the most out of your workouts.

