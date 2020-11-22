Withings Black Friday sale: Body+ Scale $69, Sleep Tracking Pad $74, more

Amazon has kicked off a Withings Black Friday sale today featuring the popular Body+ Composition Wi-Fi Scale for $69. As a comparison, that’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen in 2020. This Withings scale offers full Wi-Fi compatibility, with the option to track weight, body fat, water percentage, muscle, and bone mass, along with other metrics. It also features automatic tracking, support for multiple users, and compatibility with Apple Health. I’ve been using this scale for over a year, it really stands out in both quality and design. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

Another standout today is the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad for $74. That’s a $26 savings from the regular going rate and matching our previous mention. Withings Sleep reimagines tracking with a low-key pad on your mattress, which monitors “sleep cycles, tracks heart rate, detects snoring and breathing disturbances.” It works with various smart home platforms, including Alexa, and various fitness tracking apps, like Apple Health. It’s a great way to gain a better understanding of your sleep habits and how it affects your daily life. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other Withings deals:

Browse through our Black Friday guide for even more deals on everyday essentials, the latest technology, and new smartphones, as well. For the fitness tracking shopper, consider scoring Apple Watch Series 6 and SE at new all-time low prices.

Withings Body+ Smart Scale features:

  • FULL BODY COMPOSITION – Monitors weight (kg, lb, st), body fat & Water %, plus muscle & bone mass. Accurate weight measurement to 100 g
  • HIGHLY COMPATIBLE – This smart scale syncs with apple watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple health, Fitbit and Google fit.
  • AUTOMATIC SYNCHRONIZATION – Data from every weigh-in appears automatically via Wi-Fi in the free health Mate app.

