Ahead of Black Friday, a selection of Google Nest speakers, displays, and Assistant-enabled smart home accessories are all on sale. Headlining all of this year’s discounts is the Nest Hub Max for $179 at Walmart. Also matched at Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy. Down from its $229 going rate, today’s offer saves you $50, is one of the best offers we’ve tracked to date and is the lowest in several months. Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top of the line experience for controlling your smart home. There’s also facial recognition for personalized music recommendations, adjusting what shows on the display, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 1,100 customers and we “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review. Head below for other Google Nest Black Friday deals on Assistant speakers and more.

Google Nest Black Friday deals include:

Be sure to check out all of the other deals rolling in ahead of Black Friday in our guide. And for a closer look at what to expect from other Google products this week, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Black Friday deals right here.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

