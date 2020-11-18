With Black Friday just around the corner and all of the major retailers’ ads having dropped, we’re now diving into the best Google offers to expect. Ranging from price cuts on its latest Pixel smartphones to Nest smart home speakers and accessories, Google will be rolling out plenty of offers of its own to match other retailers on some of the best prices of the year. Head below for all of the details on this year’s best Google Black Friday deals.

Best Google discounts this Black Friday

This year’s Black Friday celebration will be starting to roll out on November 22 as retailers begin dishing out price cuts throughout the week. On the Google front, expect to see deals on everything from its latest Pixel 5 smartphone to a lineup of Nest speakers and much more.

Pixel 5 deals abound

Kicking things off this year, the deals on Google’s latest will easily be some of the highlights for Black Friday this time around. With both the Pixel 5 and 4a slated to receive price cuts, next week will be a great time to upgrade to the latest Android handsets direct from Google.

Google will be setting the pace by taking $50 off the Pixel 5 once it kicks off its own Black Friday deals on November 25, bringing the price down to $649. That’s in line with some of the deepest cash pre-order discounts we’ve seen but will be the deal to beat for Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers carrying the handset.

It’s also likely that carriers like AT&T and Verizon will be rolling out their own promotions, as well. These are sure to deliver some of the highest savings for customers willing to switch and sign up for a new line of service. In past years, we’ve seen carries throw in bundled credit, offer buy one get one promotions, and more to entice shoppers.

As for Pixel 4a, expect to be able to grab the more affordable handset for free from select carriers with activation, which is down from the usual $349 price tag. Those willing to go the unlocked route will likely find price cuts as well, but we’ll have to wait until Black Friday inches closer for a better idea of what to expect from Amazon or Best Buy.

Save on Nest speakers and more

Google’s lineup of Nest smart home speakers and displays will also be seeing some of the best prices of 2020 this Black Friday, with nearly all of the various offerings on sale. Google themselves are setting the pace with quite a few price cuts headlined by a pair of Nest Audio Speakers for $30 off the usual $200 price tag. This is matching the best we’ve seen to date since the latest additions to the Nest family were announced. And given that it’ll be one of the first discounts so far, it’s likely to be the best offer out there on the package.

Arguably the most eye-catching deal this time around though will be the Google Nest Mini marked down to $19. Usually fetching $49, we’ve seen it discounted to as low as $27 throughout 2020 so far, with Black Friday looking to strike a new all-time low.

Other notable Nest discounts:

Google Smart home price cuts

Alongside Google’s lineup of smart speakers seeing discounts throughout Black Friday week, various other Nest accessories will be on sale, too. Headlining is the Nest Learning Thermostat for $199, saving you $50 from the usual going rate. But you’ll also be able to score price cuts on the Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $179, as well. Those looking to upgrade their network will also be able to bring home the Nest Wifi Router and Point bundle for $189, down from the usual $269 going rate.

Expect all of these price cuts to be matched at other retailers and, in some cases, even beaten. In past years, Best Buy has thrown in a free Google Home Mini with Nest purchases, so odds are we might see much of the same this time around.

It’s also likely that other Nest offerings not named in Google’s pre-Black Friday announcement see steep price cuts next week, as well.

Chromecast

While price cuts on Google’s latest streaming media player have yet to be announced, retailers will be clearing out inventory on previous-generation models come Black Friday this year. The Chromecast V2 will be marked down to $19 from its usual $30 price tag. That’s $6 below what we saw it go for last year and one of the best prices to date for those who don’t need the latest and greatest.

Accessories

As for accessories, there are bound to be plenty of chargers, cases, and other essentials for the latest Pixel devices on sale, as well. Ahead of the festivities actually kicking off next week, Google has already announced that it’ll be slashing its Wireless Charging Stand down to $39.50, knocking 50% off the going rate. That’s well below the $53 all-time low price and the $55 going rate at Amazon right now.

Stadia

Last up, Google’s game streaming service Stadia will also be getting in on the Black Friday deals with a notable 30% discount on its Premiere Edition package. Included alongside a code for access to the service, you’ll also score one of Google’s Stadia controllers and a Chromecast Ultra for $69.99. That’s $10 below what we’ve seen from direct price cuts in the past and one of the best offers to date for those looking to try out the service.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

