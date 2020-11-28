Google Cyber Monday deals: Nest Mini $19, Nest Hub $50, more from $17

-
Best BuySmart HomeCyber Monday 2020GoogleAdorama
Shop now $17+

Cyber Monday is upon us and so are the Google Nest discounts, with everything from its popular smart speakers, displays, and Assistant-enabled accessories on sale. Leading the pack this time around is  the Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $19 at Adorama, B&H, Best Buy, and Walmart. Typically fetching $49, it recently dropped to $29 with today’s offer saving you over 60% and marking the best we’ve seen to date. Ideal for diving into the Assistant ecosystem for the first time or expanding your current setup to enjoy multi-room audio, Nest Mini is worth a closer look at this affordable price. On top music playback and answering queries, there’s also smart home control and more. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for other Google Nest Cyber Monday deals on Assistant speakers and more.

Google Nest Cyber Monday deals include:

Be sure to check out all of the other deals rolling in ahead of Cyber Monday in our guide. And for a closer look at what to expect from other Google products this week, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Black Friday deals right here.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Cyber Monday 2020 Google Adorama

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Upgrade to a Sweetnight mattress for as little as $187 ...
Have these robotic vacuums handle the chores, prices st...
Amazon’s Gold Box includes smart home security ca...
This year’s holiday HomePod discount is here, bri...
Amazon’s In-House Activewear Sale offers deals fr...
Cyber Monday Calphalon cookware up to $180 off: Espress...
Star Wars toys and collectibles now up to 40% off: Ligh...
Cyber Monday slashes $850 off VAVA’s 4K Laser TV ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Google: Pixel 5 $649, Nest Mini $19, Stadia bundles, more

Read more Learn More

Black Friday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – home audio: Sonos Move $100 off, onn Soundbar $29, more

Learn More
70% off

JBL Link View falls to new all-time low for Black Friday at $90 (Save up to 70%)

$90 Learn More
Up to 43% off

Lenovo Assistant-enabled Smart Displays drop to new lows from $57 (Save up to 43%)

$57+ Learn More
Reg. $130

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 returns to low of $65 shipped ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $130)

$65 Learn More

Contigo and Bubba travel mug Cyber Monday sale from $9.50 (Up to 38% off)

Learn More