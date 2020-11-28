Cyber Monday is upon us and so are the Google Nest discounts, with everything from its popular smart speakers, displays, and Assistant-enabled accessories on sale. Leading the pack this time around is the Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $19 at Adorama, B&H, Best Buy, and Walmart. Typically fetching $49, it recently dropped to $29 with today’s offer saving you over 60% and marking the best we’ve seen to date. Ideal for diving into the Assistant ecosystem for the first time or expanding your current setup to enjoy multi-room audio, Nest Mini is worth a closer look at this affordable price. On top music playback and answering queries, there’s also smart home control and more. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for other Google Nest Cyber Monday deals on Assistant speakers and more.

Google Nest Cyber Monday deals include:

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

