KitchenAid’s Pro Stand Mixers now up to $300 off for Black Friday, deals from $190

Target is now offering the KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Plus Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $199.99 shipped. RedCard members drop the price to $189.99 with free delivery. Regularly $500 at Best Buy and more like $450 at Target, today’s deal is well under the current $430 price tag at Amazon and is the lowest we can find. This is matching or slightly below (with RedCard) the best advertised Black Friday price. KitchenAid’s vintage-style mixers look about as nice on the countertop as they are an ideal baking tool. Features include a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, a lift design to get the heavy ingredients in place with ease, 10 speed settings, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

If today’s nearly $300 price drop still isn’t going to cut it for you, take a look at the vastly more affordable Dash Go Everyday Mixer. While certainly not as robust, nor as versatile overall, it will indeed help with the cookies this holiday season and will only run you $40 right now at Amazon where it carries s 4+ star rating from over 6,400 Amazon customers.

For more details on upcoming Black Friday home goods deals, hit up our recent breakdown piece. And then head straight over to our Black Friday 2020 deal hub where you’ll find a massive selection of deals already live well ahead of next week’’s big day.

More on the KitchenAid Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer:

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is perfect for heavy, dense mixtures. It offers the capacity to make up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch and 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. For even more versatility, use the power hub to turn your stand mixer into a culinary center, with over 10 optional hub powered attachments*, from food grinders to pasta makers and more.

