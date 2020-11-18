This year’s biggest Black Friday ads are out, and it’s now time to parse through all of the best Black Friday home goods and kitchenware deals. From the hottest Instant Pot multi-cooker models and $10 appliances to Ninja air fryer combo units, iRobot vacuums, and hundreds of dollars in savings on the KitchenAid stand mixers, there’s something for every household on sale this year. The deals will be kicking off as early as this week, so be sure to browse through our top picks below to ensure you’re ready to pull the trigger when the price is right and before everything sells out.

Best Black Friday home goods deals

One of the best Black Friday home goods and kitchenware items this year will be the Instant Pot Duo Nova. We already saw the 6-quart model fall from the usual $100 down to $60 (or less for RedCard holders) at Walmart and Target, and while we expect to see that deal return as early as this weekend (if not later next week), most of this year’s leaked ads are highlighting the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-quart model. Expect to see this model at $69.99, down from the regular $120 it currently fetches at Amazon and elsewhere. So far, it looks like Macy’s, Kohl’s, and JCPenney will have this deal live as early as November 22, 2020. But we are very much expecting Amazon to get scrappy with just about every Instant Pot model with price matches across the board, alongside what will likely be notable offers at Walmart — who led the charge on early Black Friday Instant Pot deals last week.

More notable Instant Pot Black Friday deals to watch out for:

Instant Pot Ultra 6-Qt. $100 (Reg. $150) Amazon

(Reg. $150) Amazon Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer $60 ($90+) Macy’s

($90+) Macy’s Instant Pot 10-Qt. Vortex Air Fryer $90 ($160) JCPenney

On top of that, we are also expecting to see the black stainless steel Macy’s-exclusive Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo Nova Multi-Cooker drop down to $59.99 (Reg. $125), as well as the previous-generation Instant Pot 6-Qt. VIVA Black Multi-Cooker as the most affordable model out there at $49. While these options were already live in early Black Friday sales, we expect both to make an appearance again between now and Cyber Monday, much like the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-cooker with the air fryer lid in the $79 range (Reg. $150).

Black Friday Ninja kitchenware deals:

Ninja’s pricey kitchenware gear is about to get even more affordable starting as early as this Friday at Amazon. We are expecting up to 40% off a wide range of its multi-cooker, combination air fryers, convection ovens, and more to see deep price drops starting the end of this workweek at Amazon. While it’s hard to say exactly which models will be in the Amazon event, we have spotted some specific mentions in other retailer Black Friday ads you can browse through below:

Up to 40% off Ninja kitchenware Amazon Starts November 20, 2020

Ninja kitchenware Amazon Ninja Foodi Convection Oven $170 (Reg. $230) Target

(Reg. $230) Target Ninja Foodi 5-Qt. Multi-Cooker/Air Fryer $100 (Reg. $170) Target

(Reg. $170) Target Ninja Foodie Air Grill $170 (Reg. $230+) Macy’s

(Reg. $230+) Macy’s Ninja Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker $170 (Reg. $270) Macy’s

Keurig Coffee Makers:

Much like the Instant Pot models above, we have already seen some impressive Keurig deals that have come and gone in early Black Friday events. The model to watch out for here is the Keurig K-Mini, which we expect to drop down to $50 once again at Amazon and possibly Target (where RedCard holders will score an even deeper deal). But we have also seen some of the larger, more involved models mentioned in this year’s ads, as well. And just as a heads up, the K-Cafe and Duo model listings feel a bit pricey this year, and we are expecting both options to go for less than the advertised prices at Walmart and possibly Amazon.

Keurig K-Select Coffeemaker $70 ($60 off) Best Buy Starts November 22, 2020

($60 off) Best Buy Keurig K-Supreme Coffeemaker $100 (Reg. $150) Kohl’s Starts November 26, 2020

(Reg. $150) Kohl’s

And more upcoming home goods deals

This year will also see the usual smattering of $10 and $20 small appliances go on sale at various retailers, including Amazon and Macy’s, but you’ll also want to watch out for the big-time Blendtec blender deals scheduled for later this week at Amazon, along with the deep price drops on those popular KitchenAid Pro stand mixers at Best Buy next week:

KitchenAid Pro 5-Qt. Stand Mixers $200 (Up to $300 off) Best Buy Starts November 26, 2020

(Up to $300 off) Best Buy Bella Rocket Personal Blender $8 (Reg. $20) Macy’s

(Reg. $20) Macy’s Black + Decker Glass Bowl Chopper $4 (Reg. up to $45) Macy’s

(Reg. up to $45) Macy’s Henckels 12-Pc. Knife Block Set $70 (Reg. $200+) Macy’s

(Reg. $200+) Macy’s Blendtec Blenders start from $285 Amazon Starts Friday, November 22

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker Milk Frother bundles $125 (Reg. $300+) Macy’s Some already live now

(Reg. $300+) Macy’s iRobot Roomba 960 $300 ($200 off) Best Buy Starts November 22, 2020

($200 off) Best Buy iRobot Roomba 675 $180 ($95 off) Best Buy Starts November 22, 2020

($95 off) Best Buy

One thing that didn’t get much love in this year’s ad leaks was the Anova sous vide cookers. While there is a solid offer live for today only in the Gold Box, we are expecting all of the models, from the Nano right through to the pricey Pro model, to go as much $200 off and to start from as low as $79. Amazon usually leads the charge on these cookers, but don’t be surprised to see Target get scrappy with price matches and subsequent undercuts for RedCard members.

More Best of Black Friday Guides

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5Toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!