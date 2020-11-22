Google Pixel 5 drops to Black Friday price of $649 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon offers the Google Pixel 5 128GB Android Smartphone for $649 shipped. That’s good for a $50 savings from the regular going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and just the second straight cash discount we’ve tracked to date. Google’s latest flagship Pixel phone delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by Snapdragon’s 765G Octa-Core processor. You’ll also find 12 and 16MP rear cameras alongside an 8MP option on the front for selfies. We noted its solid software features in our hands-on review, alongside a stellar camera, which has delivered similar ratings from Amazon customers, too.

Make the most of your savings today and score the popular Spigen Thin Fit Case for Pixel 5. This model won’t add too much bulk to your setup while ensuring that there’s also enough protection, as well. You’ll still have all the access you to ports, buttons, and the fingerprint scanner without issue.

Our Black Friday guide continues to be the place for all the best deals on smart home tech, Amazon’s first-party devices, and much more. That includes a great price on Echo speakers, which features the very first price drop on the new Echo Dot this Black Friday season. Head over to our coverage on this page for more details.

Google Pixel 5 features:

Take advantage of 5G speeds for a more entertaining, personal, and productive mobile experience with the Pixel 5 128GB 5G Smartphone from Google. With the Pixel 5, you can download content faster, smoothly play cloud-based gaming with Stadia, and more. For example, the Pixel 5 can act as a mobile hotspot, providing a 5G internet connection to another mobile phone or laptop. When video chatting via Google Duo, conversations are more natural and you gain the ability to share your screen so everyone can enjoy the same videos and websites.

