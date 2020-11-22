Synology and QNAP NAS see up to 40% Black Friday discounts + storage from $120

B&H is currently offering the Synology DiskStation DS220+ 2-Bay NAS for $259.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $300 going rate like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, marks one of the first price cuts to date, and is a new all-time low. Delivering a 2-bay design, one of Synology’s latest NAS is perfect for everything from light Time Machine backups to handling Plex media server tasks and more. Around back, there’s two Gigabit Ethernet slots alongside a pair of USB 3.0 ports. As a #1 best-seller, over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more NAS and storage deals from $120.

Other notable NAS and storage deals:

For other ways to upgrade your network, we’re tracking a notable offer on Nest Wifi right now from $139 as part of Google’s Black Friday sale. But then be sure to check out everything that’s on sale ahead of the shopping event in our guide right here.

Synology DS220+ 2-Bay NAS features:

Built with a dual-core processor, an AES-NI hardware encryption engine, and Btrfs file system support, the DiskStation DS220+ 2-Bay NAS Enclosure from Synology is a compact NAS designed to streamline your data and multimedia management. It features smooth data sharing, video streaming, and photo indexing, as well as well-rounded data protection and recovery options. The DS220+ is equipped with two drive bays that are capable of natively supporting 3.5″ SATA hard drives, as well as 2.5″ SATA hard drives and SSDs.

