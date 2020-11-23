Black Friday TV deals: HomeKit/AirPlay 2 VIZIO 55-inch 4K OLED $900, much more from $130

-
Best Buy is currently offering the VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $899.99 shipped. Down from $1,300, today’s deal saves you $400 and matches our last mention for the best available. This is one of VIZIO’s most recent launches and is the company’s first entry into the OLED space. You’ll find a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and four HDMI inputs here. Plus, HomeKit and AirPlay 2 are built-in, along with support for Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars. In the market for something else? Head below for more great 4K and HD TV deals this Black Friday.

VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K HDR UHDTV features:

What makes a truly extraordinary television? Infinite contrast with 8 million individually controlled pixels with a spectrum of colors that bring stories to life in unrivaled color, detail, and contrast. This is beauty at all angles, with the widest viewing angles in the industry, housed in a truly borderless design. The next-generation IQ Ultra processor delivers ultra-performance, fine-tuning every pixel for a jaw-dropping 4K image.

