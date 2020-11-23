Samsung Serif and Terrace 4K TVs return to all-time lows for Black Friday (Up to $1,302 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a variety of Samsung television offers up to $1,302 off. Our favorite happens to be the Samsung 55-inch Serif QLED 4K Smart TV (2020) for $1,197.99 shipped. Also available at B&H, Dell, and Newegg. Today’s offer shaves $302 off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re on the hunt for a television that is anything but traditional, Serif is worth a look. Not only does it shake things up with a standout look, you’ll stand to benefit from Alexa integration, a 4K QLED display, and an ambient mode that turns “a blank screen into décor, artwork, pictures or other visuals.” Connectivity options include four HDMI ports, Digital Optical Audio, USB, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Samsung TVs discounted as low as $798.

More Samsung TVs on sale:

If you’re like me, there’s a good chance that Samsung Frame TVs always catch your attention. Thankfully Black Friday savings are ripe for the picking with options priced from $478. That’s right, Amazon shoppers can score up to $600 off these forward-looking televisions. Swing by our full roundup to see which size is best suited for your space.

Oh, and don’t forget to peek at our roundup of the Best Black Friday 2020 TV deals. And be sure to bookmark our Black Friday guide to ensure you’re just a tap away from catching up on the most notable offers out there.

Samsung Serif TV features:

This unique collaboration between Samsung and the award winning Paris-based design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec blends design and technology into a simple, functional solution for connecting with what we enjoy most in life and with the people who matter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!