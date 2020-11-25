Black Friday TV deals: HomeKit/AirPlay 2 VIZIO 55-inch 4K OLED $900, more 8K/HD from $90

-
AmazonBest BuyHDTVBlack Friday 2020Home Theater
Up to 33% From $90

Best Buy is currently offering the VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $899.99 shipped. Down from $1,300, today’s deal saves you $400 and matches our last mention for the best available. This is one of VIZIO’s most recent launches and is the company’s first entry into the OLED space. You’ll find a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and four HDMI inputs here. Plus, HomeKit and AirPlay 2 are built-in, along with support for Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars. In the market for something else? Head below for more great 8K, 4K, and HD TV deals this Black Friday.

More Black Friday 8K, 4K, and HD TV deals:

More Black Friday home theater deals:

Be sure to keep it locked here for more Black Friday home theater deals as we come across them as we’ll keep this guide constantly updated with the latest and greatest sales from around the web. Also, be sure to give our landing page a view for every Black Friday sale we spot this year.

VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K HDR UHDTV features:

What makes a truly extraordinary television? Infinite contrast with 8 million individually controlled pixels with a spectrum of colors that bring stories to life in unrivaled color, detail, and contrast. This is beauty at all angles, with the widest viewing angles in the industry, housed in a truly borderless design. The next-generation IQ Ultra processor delivers ultra-performance, fine-tuning every pixel for a jaw-dropping 4K image.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

HDTV Black Friday 2020 Home Theater VIZIO

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $7 + B2G1 FREE: Dr. Seuss...
KitchenAid toasters and cooking accessories now startin...
Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 46% off gaming keyb...
Top-tier De’Longhi La Specialista and Dinamica Co...
NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem sys...
Ralph Lauren’s Black Friday Sale takes 40% off pu...
Early Black Friday Chemical Guys deals from $6: Microfi...
AmazonBasics Black Friday sale from $5: MacBook sleeves...
Show More Comments

Related

VIZIO’s 4K OLED TVs are finally available with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more

Learn More
Save $600

Stealthily cloak the big screen with a Samsung Frame TV from $478 (Up to $600 off)

From $478 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – TVs: VIZIO 70″ 4K $478, Element 50″ 4K $200, more from $150

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More
Save up to 40%

Roku Black Friday deals now live: Streambar $100, Ultra $70, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
$1,302 off

Samsung Serif and Terrace 4K TVs return to all-time lows for Black Friday (Up to $1,302 off)

From $800 Learn More
B2G1 FREE

4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $7 + B2G1 FREE: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, 007, Star Wars, Marvel, much more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $50+

KitchenAid toasters and cooking accessories now starting from $6 at Amazon

From $6 Learn More