Apple TV discounts continue to be difficult to come by in 2020. While we were hoping for new models to be released during this fall’s flurry of fresh hardware from Apple, that wish hasn’t come to fruition. Thankfully, a few retailers are stepping up with discounts of varying degrees for Black Friday Apple TV deals this year.

B&H is taking up to $10 off Apple TV 4K models with prices from $175. Free shipping is available for all. While that may not seem like much, discounts are nearly non-existent in recent months and this is the best we expect to see. However, if you’re willing to go the refurbished route, well-reviewed seller QuickShipElectronics over at eBay is offering Apple TV 4K models from $122.40 with the final price reflected in-cart. Considering these models typically go for $179 or more, this is a pretty notable saving. The eBay offer is “a fully-functional product in Like New/Very Good Condition that may or may not have minor cosmetic defects.” You can count on a full 90-day warranty there if a return is necessary.

Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup thanks to integrated Siri support. This is arguably the best way to enjoy movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more if you’re already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.

Put your savings to work and grab an Apple TV mount. This option from elago makes it easy to put your Apple TV out of sight, with three ways to mount and more. It easily offers an option for renters that doesn’t require any drilling or the like. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Swing by our Apple guide for even more deals throughout Black Friday on all of the latest tech out of Cupertino. This includes Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, both of which are on sale during Thanksgiving week.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store. With streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, MLB, and HBO NOW, you can enjoy an array of multimedia content. Internet access is enabled by built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. Additionally, Apple AirPlay connectivity allows you to wirelessly mirror content from compatible Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

