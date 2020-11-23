Save up to $200 on CarPlay and Android Auto receivers from $250

Best Buy is discounting a selection of CarPlay and Android Auto receivers headlined by the Pioneer 6.8-inch model with Alexa for $499.98 shipped. Down from its $600 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Featuring a 6.8-inch touchscreen display, Pioneer’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. This model even comes equipped with Alexa functionality for summoning the voice assistant while on-the-road. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more from $250.

Other CarPlay/Android Auto receivers:

And while we’re talking about on-the-road upgrades, be sure to check out all of the discounts in the ongoing iOttie Black Friday sale. You’ll find various car mounts, Qi chargers, and more on sale form $15. Then just hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more.

Pioneer 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Rock out on the road with this Pioneer in-dash multimedia receiver. The 6.8-inch WVGA touch display allows intuitive control, and Bluetooth functionality enables connections to your smartphone for hands-free calling. This Pioneer in-dash multimedia receiver has a USB port that lets you stream music from your mobile device, and the built-in HD Radio tuner gives you access to a variety of radio stations.

