Contigo stainless steel travel mugs start from just $6 Prime shipped today (50% off)

Today we have spotted some notable deals on the popular Contigo travel mugs and water bottles. Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug in Mango Blue for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $20 at Best Buy and typically selling for between $15 and $20 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as 50% in savings and is the lowest we can find. This vacuum-insulated model would make for a great stocking stuffer gift and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 70,000 Amazon customers. Along with the sealed, leak-proof lid, this bottle can keep drinks hot for up to 5 hours or cold for up to 12 with simple one-handed drinking. Head below for more Contigo holiday deals from $6

More Contigo travel mug deals:

Just note some of these models have been matched at Best Buy for today only with additional colorways. You can browse through those options right here

And if you’re in the market for some workout companion deals, head over to our fitness tracker deal hub for Black Friday Fitbit deals and much more. Here are the latest holiday deals on Apple Watch Series 6/SE as well as some of the first-party bands that are now on sale. 

More on the Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mug:

  • Our Lids Are Sealed – AUTOSEAL technology is leak and spill proof (Yes there is a difference!)
  • For the Long Haul – Drinks stay hot up to 5 hours and cold up to 12 with THERMALOCK Vacuum Insulation
  • Lend a Hand – Easy one-handed drinking from this travel coffee mug with the push of a button

