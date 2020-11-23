Apple’s previous-gen. iPad Pro lineup discounted by as much as $430

-
AppleBest iPad DealsB&H
Up to $430 From $799

B&H is clearing out previous-generation iPad Pro models with up to $430 off both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations. You’ll find various Wi-Fi and cellular models discounted throughout this sale, delivering the largest cash discounts we’ve tracked to date by $100. Browse through the entire selection here for all of our top picks. Notable features here include a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Plus, you can count on Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Leverage your savings and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Looking for the latest iPad Pros? Those are on sale too. Amazon is taking up to $150 off both 11- and 12.9-inch models, marking some of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time.

Swing by our Apple guide for even more deals throughout Black Friday on all of the latest tech out of Cupertino. This includes Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, both are which are on sale during Thanksgiving week.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
  • Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

B&H

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

$150 off

iPad Pro Black Friday pricing arrives with up to $150 off and new all-time lows

From $730 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 — Apple: AirPods Pro $170, Apple Watch Series 3 $119, iPads, more

Learn More
Up to $150

Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off before Black Friday

$929+ Learn More
Up to $550

Take up to $550 off 16-inch MacBook Pro with various models discounted heavily

$2,149+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Top 10 deals coming next week

Learn More

Best Buy Black Friday Ad released: Deals start now, latest iPads heavily discounted, TVs, much more

Learn More