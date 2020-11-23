RYOBI Black Friday sale at Home Depot takes up to 40% off tools and more

Home Depot’s annual RYOBI Black Friday sale is now live with up to 40% off a wide range of tools, outdoor equipment, and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RYOBI 21-inch 40V Electric Snow Blower for $449. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. This model features a 21-inch snow blowing width and a fully cordless design. You’ll receive two 5Ah batteries with purchase, which should provide enough juice for snow blowing long driveways and sidewalks. You’ll also receive a wall charger with purchase. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4/5 stars. More top picks down below.

Another standout from today’s sale is RYOBI’s 1600PSI 1.2GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $68 shipped. Regularly $99, today’s deal is a $30+ savings and matching the best that we’ve tracked in recent months. This portable model sports three quick-connect nozzles, 1600PSI, and on-board storage. Ideal for cleanup next year when warm temperatures come back around. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of Home Depot’s RYOBI Black Friday sale for more deals on tools, outdoor equipment, and other DIY essentials. Next, pop over to our Green Deals guide for additional energy-conscious price drops to cut down on your daily waste.

RYOBI 21-inch 40V Electric Snow Blower features:

Take charge this Winter with the RYOBI 40-Volt 21 in. Brushless Cordless Snow Blower. Powered by two 40-Volt lithium batteries you can clear snow up to 13 in. without the hassle of gas or oil. Combining the convenience of cordless with a powerful brushless motor this snow blower delivers instant power at the push of a button. Adjust the 180° chute with the easy access directional chute control and throw snow up to 40 ft. away. 

