Twelve South’s line of AirFly accessories on sale from $25

-
Up to 50% From $25

Amazon offers the Twelve South AirFly USB-C Wireless Transmitter for $51.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is a 20% savings on the regular going rate and the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. This accessory makes it easy to connect any USB-C device to multiple pairs of AirPods, or headphones, making it easy to share audio with more than one user at a time. Perfect for watching a movie together while traveling or the like. Features up to 20-hours of battery life on a full charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Amazon also has the Twelve South AirFly for $24.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $45 but trends around $40 most days. This is also a new all-time low at Amazon. Twelve South AirFly makes it easy to connect AirPods and other Bluetooth devices to legacy 3.5mm-equipped audio sources. Great for planes where wireless connectivity is almost non-existent, but you might also find it helpful with legacy devices or the Nintendo Switch. Over 8-hours of battery life ensure that you’ll have your tunes around throughout the entire day. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For more deals on the headphone front, check out yesterday’s roundup of the best Sony deals for Black Friday. You’ll find a number of different models on sale with deals from $30.

Twelve South AirFly USB-C features:

  • NO MORE LIMITATIONS: Wirelessly transmit audio from your iPad or USB-C device to up to 2 AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones. Share a movie, song or podcast easily – without cords in the way.
  • NEVER RUN OUT OF BATTERY LIFE: AirFly USB-C has a battery life of 20+ hours. If you forget to charge AirFly or your iPad/ USB-C device, Airfly USB-C has pass through power and can be used while charging.
  • TRANSMIT WITHOUT WIRES: AirFly USB-C has a 10m/33ft reach so you can relax with plenty of space to enjoy your content.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40

Twelve South AirFly offers wireless connectivity with legacy devices at $26.50

$26 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $24 (20% off), more

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $60

Dock your MacBook in Twelve South’s aluminum BookArc at $43.50 (Save 27%)

$43.50 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-pack $14, more

From $4 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE FREE with plan, Sam’s Club memberships FREE, Anker iPhone 12 accessories from $12, more

Learn More
30% off

Nomad Black Friday sale takes 30% off iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, more

From $15 Learn More
Up to $550

Take up to $550 off 16-inch MacBook Pro with various models discounted heavily

$2,149+ Learn More