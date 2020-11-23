Twelve South’s line of AirFly accessories on sale from $25

Amazon offers the Twelve South AirFly USB-C Wireless Transmitter for $51.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is a 20% savings on the regular going rate and the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. This accessory makes it easy to connect any USB-C device to multiple pairs of AirPods, or headphones, making it easy to share audio with more than one user at a time. Perfect for watching a movie together while traveling or the like. Features up to 20-hours of battery life on a full charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Amazon also has the Twelve South AirFly for $24.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $45 but trends around $40 most days. This is also a new all-time low at Amazon. Twelve South AirFly makes it easy to connect AirPods and other Bluetooth devices to legacy 3.5mm-equipped audio sources. Great for planes where wireless connectivity is almost non-existent, but you might also find it helpful with legacy devices or the Nintendo Switch. Over 8-hours of battery life ensure that you’ll have your tunes around throughout the entire day. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For more deals on the headphone front, check out yesterday’s roundup of the best Sony deals for Black Friday. You’ll find a number of different models on sale with deals from $30.

Twelve South AirFly USB-C features:

NO MORE LIMITATIONS: Wirelessly transmit audio from your iPad or USB-C device to up to 2 AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones. Share a movie, song or podcast easily – without cords in the way.

NEVER RUN OUT OF BATTERY LIFE: AirFly USB-C has a battery life of 20+ hours. If you forget to charge AirFly or your iPad/ USB-C device, Airfly USB-C has pass through power and can be used while charging.

TRANSMIT WITHOUT WIRES: AirFly USB-C has a 10m/33ft reach so you can relax with plenty of space to enjoy your content.

