Sony’s XM4 ANC Headphones return to $278 for Black Friday + speakers, more from $30

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Sony headphones and speakers starting at $30 shipped. Our top pick is the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones at $278. Down from the usual $350 going rate, today’s offer saves you over 20% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback and a new audio chip that steps up the sound negation compared to the previous-generation. Multi-device connectivity, a USB-C port, and wearing detection round out the notable features. As a #1 new release, over 2,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other Sony discounts include:

Earlier today, AirPods with wireless charging case returned to the Amazon all-time low at $150 ahead of Black Friday, scoring you $49 in savings. That’s on top of the Sonos Black Friday sale that launched with $100 off the brand’s popular speakers, soundbars, and more.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
