Save up to 33% on WD, Samsung, and LaCie storage priced from $60

Amazon has launched a series of hard drive and solid-state drive deals today headlined by the WD_Black 500GB P50 Portable SSD for $93.90 shipped. Usually selling for $135, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. This portable SSD was designed for pairing with your console or PC to offload games from the main drive. It features USB-C connectivity and up to 2,000MB/s transfer speeds alongside a shock-resistant casing and 500GB capacity. If you just picked up a PS5 or have a previous-generation console that could use some extra space, this option from WD is worth a closer look. Over 235 customers have left a 4.7/5 stars. Head below for additional storage deals from $60.

Other notable Black Friday storage deals

For more ways to outfit your Mac, be sure to check out this morning’s Anker Black Friday sale with a variety of chargers and accessories starting at $9. Then don’t forget that various Logitech keyboard are on sale from $18, including its popular multi-device options and more.

WD_Black 500GB P50 Game Drive SSD features:

Shaped by performance with SSD speeds up to 2000MB/s(1) to decrease load screen times and get you into the game faster. | (1) based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second. Performance will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations.

