Makita and CRAFTSMAN bit sets dive up to 26% at Amazon, now priced from $13

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a couple of Makita and CRAFTSMAN bit set deals up to 26% off. Our favorite is the Makita 50-piece ImpactX Bit Set for $20.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and comes within about $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in two years. Having rocked an ImpactX bit set for several years now, I can confidently recommend it to anyone. I’ve tackled countless projects with it and am happy to report that every bit is still in great shape. Each piece features an S2 steel construction, which is said to yield an “extended life.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another bit set on sale.

And that’s not all, we’ve also spotted the CRAFTSMAN 29-piece Drill/Driver Set for $13.40 Prime shipped at Amazon. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since July. This affordable bit set bundles 29 drill and driver bits with a handy carrying case. Like the deal above, each piece is constructed with S2 modified steel for “maximum durability.” Every tip is CNC-machined to deliver a “precise fit” that’s bound to serve you well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget to peek at the Kershaw discounts we found earlier. Amazon shoppers can bag up to 38% of savings, making now a solid time to cash in. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $10, making this an affordable time to prepare for present unwrapping and Amazon delivery unboxing.

Makita 50-piece ImpactX Bit Set features:

  • Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life
  • Performance optimized S2 steel construction for extended life
  • Calibrated heat treating process for added durability
  • Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance
  • Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power

