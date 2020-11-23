DEWALT and SKIL tools plunge as low as $50 at Amazon (Up to $96 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered several notable DEWALT and SKIL tool discounts up to 32% off. Our top pick is the DEWALT Portable 5-inch Band Saw (DWM120K) for $199.04 shipped. That’s $96 off the going rate at Home Depot and comes within $0.04 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you find yourself wanting to make unique cuts that prove difficult with everything in your current tool kit, it may be time to pick up DEWALT’s band saw. It boasts a 10-amp motor and 5-inch deep cut capacity. A built-in LED sight light makes is easy to work no matter how dim your work environment may be. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Continue reading to find more DEWALT and SKIL deals from $50.

We’ve also spotted the SKIL PWRCore 12 Brushless Drill/Driver Kit for $49.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked since early February. If you’re lacking a cordless drill/driver, now’s a great time to snag this one. Buyers will garner the tool, a 2Ah battery, and PWRJump charger. Once depleted, the battery charges 25% in a mere 5 minutes and fully in 45. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Yet another discount includes the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Rotary Hammer Drill Kit for $229 shipped at Amazon. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $70 off the going rate and marks the best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This heavy-duty tool features a brushless design and 4Ah battery that’s ready to run “all day.” It features “a durable German-engineered mechanism that delivers 2.6 joules of impact energy.” Believe it or not, it boasts “better than corded speed,” making it a solid option worth adding to your collection.Rated 4.7/5 stars.

DEWALT Portable 5-inch Band Saw features:

Industry best 10 amp motor designed with controlled power to withstand any jobsite application

Industry best 5-inch deep cut capacity for round or rectangular stock.Max Capacity (Rectangular) 5 x 4-3/4 in

Serviceable steel shroud and rubber bumpers allow guards to withstand jobsite abuse without damage

LED sight light allows the user to see cut line in dark jobsite environment. Front Handle Style : Multi Position Bale

Integrated hang hook allows user to hang the saw without damaging front handle or castings Variable speed dial allows user to vary speed for specific materials and various applications (100-350 spm)

