Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 Chromebook sees 33% discount to $199

Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo S330 2.1GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook for $199 shipped. Usually selling for $299, today’s offer is good for a 33% price cut, matches our previous mention for the second-best discount of the year, and is the lowest we’ve seen since back in January. Perfect for school work or just browsing the web away from the desk, Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook delivers a 14-inch display and weighs in at just 3.3-pounds. It comes backed by 8-hour battery life as well as 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory, but touts USB-C, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 slot. Over 605 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Grab Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub to complete the package of your new Chromebook. With plenty of savings leftover from the lead deal, this $28 option brings Gigabit Ethernet, SD card readers, and more into the mix. Or just opt for its more affordable 4-port hub at $9 and call it a day.

Ahead of Black Friday, we’re already seeing quite a few notable price cuts on Chromebooks. The premium Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is now $200 off and joined by other models from $149. Not to mention an ongoing discount on Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 at $80 off and even more.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook features:

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple. Starts in seconds and stays fast throughout the day. With up to 8 hours of battery life, you can surf, work or play from anywhere. Automatic updates and backups offer protection and peace of mind.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!