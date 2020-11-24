Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 Chromebook sees 33% discount to $199

-
AmazonChromebooklenovo
Reg. $299 $199

Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo S330 2.1GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook for $199 shipped. Usually selling for $299, today’s offer is good for a 33% price cut, matches our previous mention for the second-best discount of the year, and is the lowest we’ve seen since back in January. Perfect for school work or just browsing the web away from the desk, Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook delivers a 14-inch display and weighs in at just 3.3-pounds. It comes backed by 8-hour battery life as well as 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory, but touts USB-C, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 slot. Over 605 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Grab Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub to complete the package of your new Chromebook. With plenty of savings leftover from the lead deal, this $28 option brings Gigabit Ethernet, SD card readers, and more into the mix. Or just opt for its more affordable 4-port hub at $9 and call it a day.

Ahead of Black Friday, we’re already seeing quite a few notable price cuts on Chromebooks. The premium Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is now $200 off and joined by other models from $149. Not to mention an ongoing discount on Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 at $80 off and even more.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook features:

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple.  Starts in seconds and stays fast throughout the day. With up to 8 hours of battery life, you can surf, work or play from anywhere. Automatic updates and backups offer protection and peace of mind.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

lenovo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Black Friday strikes AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, Cocoon, and...
Black Friday game deals: Cuphead, Mario Bros. U, Xenobl...
Amazon 1-day steak knife and block set sale from $18 Pr...
Save 50% on Urbanears’ stylish Bluetooth speakers...
Amazon offers Sperry Boots up to 35% off from $44 shipp...
TP-Link Black Friday sale: Smart filament bulbs, light ...
iRobot’s Roomba 980 Wi-Fi robot vacuum now $300 a...
Amazon’s Brita Gold Box takes up to 30% off water...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $230

Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 packs a metal build at $199 (Save $31)

$199 Learn More
Save $80

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 drops to second lowest price yet at $80 off

$549 Learn More
Save 33%

Samsung’s 128GB Galaxy Tab A returns to all-time low at $199 (Save 33%)

$199 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE FREE with plan, Sam’s Club memberships FREE, Anker iPhone 12 accessories from $12, more

Learn More

Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock packs 96W power passthrough [Deal]

Buy now Learn More
60% off

Add SD/microSD, HDMI, USB-A, more to your iPad Pro/Air with this $20 USB-C hub

$20 Learn More
Up to 40%

Woot 1-day Android smartphone sale: Galaxy S10 $420, Note9 $340, more (Refurb)

From $16 Learn More
Save $54

Black Friday strikes AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, Cocoon, and Osprey bags as low as $11

From $11 Learn More