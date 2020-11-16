Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 drops to second lowest price yet at $80 off

Best Buy is currently offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $549 shipped. Usually selling for $629, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, is the lowest we’ve seen since July, and the second-best to date. As one of Acer’s latest Chromebooks, its Spin 713 packs a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen display, 128GB of onboard storage, and 8GB of RAM. Everything is housed within an aluminum chassis and the folding screen allows you to use it as a tablet. Alongside two USB-C ports, you’ll also find an HDMI output, USB 3.0 slot, and a microSD card reader for expanding storage. We found it to be a “compelling package” in our hands-on review, and shoppers tend to agree with a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for storing chargers and other accessories with your new Chromebook.

For something a bit more affordable than the lead deal, we’re still tracking a $100 discount on the ASUS Chromebook Flip, which is down to $429. Not to mention, many of the offers from our early Black Friday Chromebook roundup are also still live from $169.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features:

Spin your way to amazing versatility with Acer’s Chromebook Spin 13. This handy machine quickly transforms into anything you need it to be— a Notebook, stand-up Display, Tent or Tablet—thanks to its special 360° Hinge. A first for convertible Chromebooks, the elegant aluminum Chromebook Spin 13 uses a fast 8th Gen Intel processor.

