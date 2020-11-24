Ride1Up affordable electric bicycles on sale for up to $150 off

It’s a great time to save big on electric bicycles with plenty of early Black Friday sales. The latest e-bike company jumping the gun with early sales is Ride1Up, maker of several popular e-bike models that I’ve personally tested and can recommend.

Ride1Up has three different tiers of sales this year, offering either $50, $100 or $150 off of their e-bikes.

You can find the complete sale breakdown on their site here.

Ride1Up made a splash earlier this summer when the company unveiled its new Ride1Up Roadster V2.

The single-speed e-bike includes a belt drive and carries an incredibly low (for the industry) MSRP of just $995.

But now the lightweight and sleek-looking Ride1Up Roadster V2 is on sale for an extra $50 off the already industry-leading price. This is also the lowest price the bike has ever been sold for.

I’m currently riding around on a silver version of the bike ahead of an upcoming full review on Electrek.

The bike is easy to pedal and easy to maintain thanks to the single-speed setup and that smooth belt drive. It’s also nearly silent when riding, which is another cool feature you don’t find with some louder e-bike motors. And lastly, the battery is completely hidden inside the frame so you’d almost never know this was an e-bike!

The rest of Ride1Up’s e-bikes are being offered at between $50 to $150 off of retail prices.

The Core-5 was also recently released, though carries a slightly higher MSRP of $1,095. But with Ride1Up’s current sale, you can snag it for either $995 or $1,045 depending on the color and model.

The 28 mph Core-5 e-bike offers a hand throttle and includes a 7-speed transmission, which are both upgrades over the Roadster V2 above.

The Ride1Up 500 series is normally priced at $1,195 but is available at up to $150 off depending on the frame style.

I personally reviewed this bike earlier this year and found it to be an excellent commuter and recreational e-bike for a great bang-for-your-buck price.

The Ride1Up 700 Series e-bike is a bit of an upgrade, including offering an integrated battery and hydraulic disc brakes.

If you can swing the extra cash for the higher MSRP of $1,495, then it’s totally worth it. Especially if you take advantage of the current sale to take another up to $150 off, depending on the model.

Ride1Up’s last model, and one of its latest, is the LMT’D. It’s the priciest model in the line at $1,795, but it also has the best components, including a nice air-suspension fork, great brakes and a sleek integrated battery. Plus, the powerful motor pulls strong all the way up to 28 mph and is a blast to ride!

I’ve put some good miles on this bike and I will 100% recommend it as an awesome commuter e-bike that has the power to do so much more.

We’ll have more Black Friday e-bike deals coming to you soon, so stick around 9to5Toys for the latest!

