Samsung’s 32-inch monitor has ‘boldest curve ever’, now $220 (Reg. $300), more from $110

Save $90 From $110

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several ViewSonic, Samsung, and Acer monitors up to $90 off. Our top pick is the Samsung 32-inch 1080p T55 Curved Monitor for $219.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $50. If you’ve had your eye on a curved monitor, now may be the time to finally dive in. With a 1000R curvature, Samsung touts this unit as its “boldest.” Built-in 5-watt speakers pave the way for a clean setup free of additional devices. A “virtually borderless” design aims to bring a modern aesthetic into your space. Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors discounted as low as $110.

More monitor deals:

And if you’re looking for a massing UltraWide display, be sure to check out yesterday’s find. Shoppers can take $510 off the Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9. Even better, there are more monitor discounts to peek at, making it another place to try and find your perfect display.

Samsung 32-inch Curved Monitor features:

Introducing the boldest curve ever accomplished. This milestone, born from years of relentless innovation, changes the shape of visual display and pioneers the future of monitor technology.※ ‘R’ is an acronym representing circular radius. The smaller the ‘R’ value, the deeper the curve.

Makita and CRAFTSMAN bit sets dive up to 26% at Amazon,...
mophie’s new USB-C PD Powerstation Hub hits $40 (...
Hardcover collectible gaming books from $14.50: Super M...
Save up to 28% on Z-Wave dimmer switches, sensors, hubs...
Black Friday Rocketbook smart reusable notebook deals f...
Fitbit Black Friday sale up to 33% off: Versa 2 at $130...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 6-foot USB-C to Lightnin...
COACH Black Friday Sale takes 50% off best-sellers + 30...
