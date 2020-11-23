Samsung’s 49-inch G9 Gaming UltraWide now $510 off, more monitors from $277

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,189.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,700 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $160, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering the most immersive gaming experience in its stable, Samsung’s latest gaming monitor packs a 49-inch curved form-factor on top of its 1440p resolution. You’ll also benefit from both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, QLED panel, and Infinity Core lighting on the back. DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 connectivity round out the notable features. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 260 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more Samsung, LG, and BenQ monitor deals from $277.

Other notable monitor deals:

While you’re building out a battlestation this Black Friday, be sure to swing by this roundup of Razer gaming accessories from $35. With price cuts on keyboards, mice, headsets, and more, this is a great time to refresh some aging peripherals or add some extra Chroma flair into your setup. Then hit up our PC gaming guide for even more.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor features:

Game to your full potential with this 49-inch Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor. The 1 ms response time minimizes motion blur and ghosting for sharp details, while the NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync technology eliminate input lag for fast-paced gameplay. This Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor has Infinity Core Lighting to complement your gaming setup, and QLED technology ensures accurate color reproduction for immersive viewing.

