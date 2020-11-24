Woot 1-day Android smartphone sale: Galaxy S10 $420, Note9 $340, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering various Android smartphones and accessories on sale from $15.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB in certified refurbished condition for $419.99. Originally $750, it currently sells for full price at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best refurbished mention we’ve tracked. Notable features include a 6.1-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Amazon customers tend to agree. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase. More below.

Another standout is the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB for GSM networks at $339.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,000 and still fetches around $850 at Amazon in new condition. This is the best price we’ve tracked. Notable features include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, bundled S-Pen, alongside 8 and 12MP cameras. 4K video recording at 60fps is certainly a standout as well. We called it a “phone that makes almost no compromises” in our hands-on review. Amazon customers largely agree. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Android smartphones and accessories for the budget-minded from $16. You’ll also want to check out yesterday’s sale on the TCL 10 Pro at $315 and additional price drops on the brand’s other models from $175.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features:

An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare The next generation is here

Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch; Video Play Time: Up to 22 hours

Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it

