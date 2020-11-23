TCL 10 Pro Android smartphone drops to new low of $315 (Save $135), more from $175

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its unlocked 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $314.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $450, today’s offer is good for a $135 discount, beats our previous mention by $65, and marks a new all-time low. With a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display at the center of the experience, TCL’s latest smartphone is packed with other flagship features too, just without the more premium price. On the back, there’s a 64MP quad camera array as well as an in-screen fingerprint reader, expandable microSD storage, and more. We found it to offer a “premium package at an affordable price tag” in our review, which is even more true with today’s deal. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 175 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, TCL’s Amazon store has the unlocked 10 Pro 128GB Android Smartphone for $174.99. Good for a $75 discount from the usual price tag, today’s offer is $35 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Here you’ll enjoy a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, expandable microSD card storage, and a similar quad-sensor camera array as the lead deal. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we noted that you’ll be “pleasantly surprised at just how good the TCL 10L is” in our hands-on review.

The Android deals are already quite plentiful ahead of Black Friday, with notable price cuts on the latest handsets from Google, OnePlus, and more. Most notably, Pixel 5 has dropped to an Amazon low of $649 alongside OnePlus 8 Pro at $799 and everything else in our Android guide.

TCL 10 Pro Smartphone features:

Experience the unparalleled visual power of TCL 10 Pro with NXTVISION visual technology. Color, clarity and contrast are enhanced in real time by an independent display engine with advanced image processing. Stream striking HDR10 videos with richer shades, brighter whites and deeper blacks on a 6.47” curved AMOLED display officially certified by Netflix. Maximize your audio experience by connecting up to four speakers or headsets with Super Bluetooth.

