Amazon 1-day advent calendar sale from $13: Melissa & Doug, Disney, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 33% off Advent calendars from Disney, Melissa & Doug, Pixar, and more. You can score the Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. Described as “an educational and entertaining way to get kids into the Christmas spirit,” this is a great option for kids ages 3 to 7-years old. This is a magnetic wooden tree with 24 ornaments counting down to the big day as well as an attached wooden ornament box to keep everything organized. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 happy parents. Head below for even more Advent calendars starting from $13

More Amazon Advent Calendar deals:

Head over to our coverage of the new LEGO releases for November where you’ll find a host of holiday kits, advent calendars, and more. Speaking of which, be sure to check out the new Christmas Carol and holiday BrickHeadz sets right here as well, then head over to our Black Friday deal hub for even more.  

More on the Melissa & Doug Wooden Advent Calendar:

  • A FULL CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT SET: This Christmas countdown tree ornament set includes a magnetic wooden tree, 24 magnetic ornaments, and 1 shining star for the top of the tree. An attached wooden ornament box helps to keep all the pieces together.
  • HANDS-ON WAY TO INTRODUCE CHRISTMAS: The Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar is an educational and entertaining way to get kids into the Christmas spirit.

