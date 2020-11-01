A new month means a new batch of LEGO kits rolling out to virtual store shelves and November is delivering quite a few noteworthy models. With a collection of great gift ideas from the Star Wars universe as well as Batman, Ideas, and even some kits to get in the holiday spirit, there’s plenty of check out this time around. So be sure to head below for the full break down on all of the new LEGO kits available in November.

New LEGO sets available in November

LEGO’s fall 2020 lineup kicked off to a great start back in August and has slowly been expanded over the past several weeks with new unveils. Now that we’re into the final two months of the year, LEGO is beginning to finalize its lineup of creations for the year and get ready for the holiday season by rolling out many of the formerly-announced kits.

This time around for November, there are quite a few eye-catching new LEGO kits from themes like Star Wars, Batman, Ideas, and more. You can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO.

Baby Yoda makes a grand debut

First up, and arguably the most topical of new releases, is the 1,100-piece The Child kit. While it technically launched yesterday to close out October, this creation is easily one of the most exciting new builds for Star Wars fans. We’ve seen The Child assembled quite a few times since the character stole fans hearts last year, but none have been quite as massive or as close to life-sized as this one.

Alongside being able to build your own Baby Yoda that stands 7 inches tall, you’ll find a display plaque and minifigure version of the lovable character. It’s currently on sale for $79.99 direct from LEGO, as well as at Amazon.

Batwing flies into action

In the DC side of the LEGO universe, November is also seeing the most recent Batman creation. Having originally been unveiled all the way back in September, the new 2,300-piece Batwing draws inspiration from the 1989 series and measures over 22-inches wide. It’s the largest version of the iconic vehicle to date and can even be mounted on your wall. Right now, you can score it for $199.99.

Sesame Street gets the brick-built treatment

November is also seeing the latest addition from the fan-inspired LEGO Ideas collection launch, with the new 123 Sesame Street set officially rolling onto virtual store shelves. This has been one of the more eagerly awaited kits since first being announced last year and brings a batch of all-new minifigures into the mix alongside one of the most iconic locations in all of children’s television.

Stacking up to 1,367 bricks, the new Ideas Sesame Street kit is now available direct from LEGO with a $119.99 price tag.

Program the new Mindstorms Robot Inventor set

For LEGO builders looking to learn to code or supplement their kids virtual learning with some hands-on and educational play, the latest Mindstorms robot kit is now available, as well. As just the newest version of the motorized Technic set, you’ll be able to assemble one of five different robots while programming its included motors, sensors, and LED matrix.

This one includes 949 pieces alongside the Bluetooth-enabled hub and will run you $359.99 at LEGO right now, as well as over at Amazon.

Get in the holiday spirit

Now that it’s November, that also means there’s plenty of new LEGO sets to get you ready for the holiday season. We already detailed the new Christmas Carol kit back at the beginning of October, as well as the BrickHeadz and other festive builds. But now all of them are available and joining many of the other winter holiday kits.

Just about all of these creations sell out well before the December rolls around, so if any of the new November LEGO sets catch your eye, it’s worth picking them up now.You’ll find a complete list of all of this year’s builds to get in the Christmas spirit right below.

New LEGO holiday kits for November

New LEGO promotions this November

With November now officially underway, LEGO is launching a new promotion right now in the form of a limited-edition gift with purchase. As we detailed earlier in the week, the Star Wars fans would be able to bring home a metal keychain of Han Solo in Carbonite. This offer is now officially live on orders of $100 or more and is slated to run through November 8, or whenever supplies run out. So if you’re picking up the new Baby Yoda already, it might be worth stacking your cart to hit the threshold.

And in the same vain as the Star Wars promotion, fans have a chance at winning a massive price pack from LEGO for building a holiday-themed ship from a galaxy far, far away. You can get all of the details right here on how to enter.

New sets on the horizon

Even though there’s only two more months left in the year, we still expect LEGO to add quite a few more kits to its lineup for 2020. As of now, November’s new creations are up in the air, but it’s likely that LEGO will take this month as a chance to officially launch the upcoming Star Wars Nebulon-B Frigate set. This is arguably one of the most anticipated creations of the year, and if the Bespin Duel kit that launched earlier this fall is any indication, this latest limited-edition kit from a galaxy far, far away is sure to fly off shelves, so get this one while you can.

Onto December, we’re expecting LEGO to showcase its most recent Creator Expert modular building. Last year saw a 2,500-piece bookshop hit the scene, so it’ll be interesting to see what gets assembled this time around. And speaking of the Creator theme, rumors have pointed to LEGO unveiling a Roman Colosseum kit. So you’ll want to be sure to stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the details as we hear more about what is being rumored as the largest creation to date.

9to5Toys’ Take

The recent additions to LEGO’s fall lineup may not be quite as expansive as what we saw back in August, but there are some pretty noteworthy builds this time around. Much of the focus here is on older builders, with most of the creations hitting high part counts and price tags to match. But with the holidays around around the corner, that’s a pretty smart move from LEGO.

Just about all of the new sets added in November would make a great gift for the LEGO fan on your list, but the new Baby Yoda set easily steals the show for me. Which of the new kits is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!