After unwrapping its collection of annual Advent Calendars and the latest Winter Village set, LEGO is back today to unveil a collection of new holiday-themed sets ahead of winter. Headlined by a brick-built recreation of A Christmas Carol, which you’ll be able to score for FREE later this year, there’s also some other ways to deck out your space with brick-built seasonal decor. Head below for all the details on the new LEGO Charles Dickens Tribute set and a closer look at everything else.

LEGO recreates A Christmas Carol with new kit

To help entice shoppers through the holiday season, LEGO is debuting its latest promotional set in the form of harles Dickens Tribute kit. This build recreates the A Christmas Carol with minifigures for Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and tiny Tim. There’s a little vignette built on top of a book of the classic novel. And if you’re looking to get a head start before it’s released, you can find the instructions right here.

Last year’s creation assembled a pretty detailed Christmas tree build as the gift with purchase and was available at no cost on orders over $120. So I’d be willing to bet we see a similar promotion this time around with the LEGO A Christmas Carol creation, which will likely begin right before Black Friday so holiday shoppers can get in on the action. We can expect a similar $120 threshold as well for this year’s freebie.

LEGO unveils additional winter holiday creations

On top of the Charles Dickens Tribute set, LEGO is also formally announcing a collection of other winter holiday-themed kits. An entirely new introduction this year is the Christmas Wreath 2-in-1 set, which stacks up to 510 pieces. This creation lets you either assemble a decorative wreath or an Advent version for counting down to the festivities. It enters with a $34.99 price tag and is now available.

For BrickHeadz fans, 2020 is introducing another brick-built character into the LEGO stable. This year’s assembles a Nutcracker out of 180 pieces complete with a miniature tree and some presents. While there are no printed bricks here, LEGO has done a pretty phenomenal job pulling off the look. And at the usual $9.99 price tag, this will be an easy buy to prepare builders for the holidays.

This year is also seeing the debut of two new Christmas Tree Ornament sets on top of the LEGO Charles Dickens Tribute. As we’ve seen in the past, each year LEGO debuts a new build for you to hang on the tree, but for 2020, we’re getting two. Each of the $7.99 creations is now available and assemble either Santa or a Reindeer. Each one is completed by a transparent enclosure to give it the true ornament look.

