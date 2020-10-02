LEGO debuts new collection of holiday sets: Christmas Carol, BrickHeadz, more

- Oct. 2nd 2020 4:54 pm ET

0

After unwrapping its collection of annual Advent Calendars and the latest Winter Village set, LEGO is back today to unveil a collection of new holiday-themed sets ahead of winter. Headlined by a brick-built recreation of A Christmas Carol, which you’ll be able to score for FREE later this year, there’s also some other ways to deck out your space with brick-built seasonal decor. Head below for all the details on the new LEGO Charles Dickens Tribute set and a closer look at everything else.

LEGO recreates A Christmas Carol with new kit

To help entice shoppers through the holiday season, LEGO is debuting its latest promotional set in the form of harles Dickens Tribute kit. This build recreates the A Christmas Carol with minifigures for Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and tiny Tim. There’s a little vignette built on top of a book of the classic novel. And if you’re looking to get a head start before it’s released, you can find the instructions right here.

Last year’s creation assembled a pretty detailed Christmas tree build as the gift with purchase and was available at no cost on orders over $120. So I’d be willing to bet we see a similar promotion this time around with the LEGO A Christmas Carol creation, which will likely begin right before Black Friday so holiday shoppers can get in on the action. We can expect a similar $120 threshold as well for this year’s freebie.

LEGO unveils additional winter holiday creations

LEGO Charles Dickens Tribute

On top of the Charles Dickens Tribute set, LEGO is also formally announcing a collection of other winter holiday-themed kits. An entirely new introduction this year is the Christmas Wreath 2-in-1 set, which stacks up to 510 pieces. This creation lets you either assemble a decorative wreath or an Advent version for counting down to the festivities. It enters with a $34.99 price tag and is now available. 

For BrickHeadz fans, 2020 is introducing another brick-built character into the LEGO stable. This year’s assemblesNutcracker out of 180 pieces complete with a miniature tree and some presents. While there are no printed bricks here, LEGO has done a pretty phenomenal job pulling off the look. And at the usual $9.99 price tag, this will be an easy buy to prepare builders for the holidays. 

This year is also seeing the debut of two new Christmas Tree Ornament sets on top of the LEGO Charles Dickens Tribute. As we’ve seen in the past, each year LEGO debuts a new build for you to hang on the tree, but for 2020, we’re getting two. Each of the $7.99 creations is now available and assemble either Santa or a Reindeer. Each one is completed by a transparent enclosure to give it the true ornament look.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go