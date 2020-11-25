Apple Watch Series 5 marked down by as much as $250 across various models

-
AmazonAppleBlack Friday 2020
Up to $250 From $329

Amazon is offering up to $250 off Apple Watch Series 5 models for Black Friday. You’ll find $100 off the baseline GPS models and the full amount discounted on the higher-end cellular configurations. Today’s deal is a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked to date. Series 5 delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

At this time, both Apple Watch Series 6 and SE are being heavily discounted for Black Friday. You can save up to $120 off the regular going rate, marking new all-time lows on various listings at Amazon and other retailers. Get all the latest details right here.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS + Cellular
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • International emergency calling

