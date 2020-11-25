Amazon Black Friday deals have the Anker eufy RoboVac 11S down at $150 (Reg. $220)

Reg. $220 $150

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Woot via Amazon is offering Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S robot vacuum for $149.99 shipped. Regularly in the $220 range, today’s offer is as much as $70 in savings and the lowest we can find. This model is designed to clean your floors for up to 100-minutes before returning itself to the included charger. The 1300Pa suction power is complemented by an infrared-sensor for avoiding obstacles/the stairs while a slim 2.85-inch height allows it to sneak under the furniture. Rated 4+ stars from over 33,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If a simple robotic vacuum will do the trick, save some cash with this highly-rated Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While it doesn’t carry as many solid reviews as today’s lead deal, it has even stronger suction power and a longer runtime for just $100 shipped

But there are plenty of notable Black Friday robot vacuum deals live now.  The Neato lineup is seeing big-time price drops right now alongside these Roomba models starting from $180. Head over to our home goods and Black Friday deal hubs for even more. 

More on the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S:

  • All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85”) but with quiet operation and increased suction power at 1300Pa.
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.

