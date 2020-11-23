Neato’s lineup of laser-guided robotic vacuums on sale from $250 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $479.99 shipped. Typically fetching up to $800, it recently dropped to $600 with today’s offer saving you an extra 20%, beating our previous mention by $20, and marking a new all-time low. Neato’s Botvac D7 provides a premium vacuuming experience centered around a laser-guided cleaning system to make the most of its 120-minute runtime. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant control for having it take care of the chores without lifting a finger. Neato also claims that its D-shaped design helps the Botvac reach places that other robotic vacuums can’t, and we found that to be true in our hands-on review. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $250.

Also on sale today Amazon, we’re tracking the Neato Robotics D6 Robotic Vaccuum for $399.99. Down from its $500 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Compared to the featured D7, you’re still getting a laser-guided robotic vacuum with 120-minute runtime, but without as powerful as a suction system and only single band Wi-Fi support. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Lastly, Amazon also has the Neato Robotics D4 Robotic Vacuum for $249.99. Typically fetching $330, today’s offer saves you 25% and is down to a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports the same Wi-Fi connectivity as the D6, but with a 75-minute runtime and much of the same laser guidance. Rated 4/5 stars.

Neato Robotics Botvac D7 features:

Enjoy clean floors at all times with this Neato Botvac robot vacuum. Wi-Fi connectivity puts you in control of the device’s cleaning schedule, and its D-shaped design lets it clean in corners and next to walls and baseboards. This Neato Botvac robot vacuum’s advanced brush system keep floors clear of dirt, fur and allergens.

