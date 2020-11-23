Neato’s lineup of laser-guided robotic vacuums on sale from $250 (Up to 40% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsNeato Robotics
From $250

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $479.99 shipped. Typically fetching up to $800, it recently dropped to $600 with today’s offer saving you an extra 20%, beating our previous mention by $20, and marking a new all-time low. Neato’s Botvac D7 provides a premium vacuuming experience centered around a laser-guided cleaning system to make the most of its 120-minute runtime. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant control for having it take care of the chores without lifting a finger. Neato also claims that its D-shaped design helps the Botvac reach places that other robotic vacuums can’t, and we found that to be true in our hands-on review. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $250.

Also on sale today Amazon, we’re tracking the Neato Robotics D6 Robotic Vaccuum for $399.99. Down from its $500 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Compared to the featured D7, you’re still getting a laser-guided robotic vacuum with 120-minute runtime, but without as powerful as a suction system and only single band Wi-Fi support. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Lastly, Amazon also has the Neato Robotics D4 Robotic Vacuum for $249.99. Typically fetching $330, today’s offer saves you 25% and is down to a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports the same Wi-Fi connectivity as the D6, but with a 75-minute runtime and much of the same laser guidance. Rated 4/5 stars.

Then swing by our home goods guide for all of the best price cuts available now ahead of Black Friday. We’re currently seeing some notable offers on Instant Pots from $49 alongside KitchenAid Pro Stand Mixers and much more.

Neato Robotics Botvac D7 features:

Enjoy clean floors at all times with this Neato Botvac robot vacuum. Wi-Fi connectivity puts you in control of the device’s cleaning schedule, and its D-shaped design lets it clean in corners and next to walls and baseboards. This Neato Botvac robot vacuum’s advanced brush system keep floors clear of dirt, fur and allergens.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Neato Robotics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 33%

iRobot’s latest Roomba i3+ falls to new low of $399 (Save 33%), more from $180

From $180 Learn More
From $48

eufy’s Wi-Fi-enabled RoboVac 25C works with Alexa/Assistant at a low of $99, more from $48

Shop now Learn More

Roborock S4 Max robot vacuum launches w/ advanced app-control and customizable navigation

Learn More

All-new Wyze Vacuum offers LiDAR mapping, virtual walls, SLAM, much more at $199

Learn More
20% off

Parallels Black Friday price drops now live, 20% off Desktop 16 + more

$64 Learn More
25% off

Mountain Hardwear’s Holiday Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping

From $20 Learn More
Save 20%

HealthKit adorns Qardio’s Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor at $80, more up to $23 off

From $80 Learn More
Save up to 35%

HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, and more on sale from $25 (Save up to 35%)

From $25 Learn More