iRobot’s latest Roomba i3+ falls to new low of $399 (Save 33%), more from $180

From $180

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of iRobot robotic vacuums headlined by the new Roomba i3+ at $399 shipped. Typically selling for $600, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $150, and marks a new all-time low. iRobot’s Roomba i3+ enters as the brand’s latest robotic vacuum with a list of flagship features in a more affordable package. There’s a 75-minute runtime here alongside Alexa control and floor tracking sensor for mapping your home. It also pairs with a dirt disposal unit to make it so you won’t have to empty the vacuum after every cleaning session. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more iRobot discounts from $180.

Other iRobot vacuum deals:

We’re also still tracking a series of other iRobot robotic values starting at $299 right now, as well as everything else in our home goods guide. Just this morning, we’ve already spotted some notable RYOBI, DEWALT, and Husky tool discounts at Home Depot alongside 1-day food storage and bakeware sale from $12.

iRobot Roomba i3+ features:

The Roomba i3+ robot vacuum helps take vacuuming off your mind— cleaning in neat rows, emptying itself, and learning your habits to offer up personalized schedules. After each cleaning, it empties itself into an AllergenLock bag that traps 99% of pollen and mold and takes up to 60 days to fill, so that you can forget about vacuuming for months.

