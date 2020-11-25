Top-tier De’Longhi La Specialista and Dinamica Coffee Makers fall up to $200 at Amazon

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a few premium De’Longhi coffee maker deals up to $200 off. Our top pick is the De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine (EC9335R) for $639.96 shipped. That’s $160 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $38. If you want an espresso machine that takes the guesswork out of coffee-making, it may be time to invest. This model boasts a high-end design that’s ready to do everything “from start to finish.” It automatically grinds the “optimal dose” of coffee, replicates “the perfect tamp”, and actively manages temperature for “optimal extraction.” Its Dual-Heating System ensures milk is frothed while your coffee is being made. This unit is backed with a 2-year warranty which can be extended another 12-months by simply registering it with De’Longhi. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more coffee maker deals.

More coffee maker deals:

Now that you've adopted a high-end coffee maker, it may be a good time to peruse simplehuman's Black Friday sale.

De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine features:

  • Sensor grinding technology: Exclusive sensing technology delivers precise, consistent grinding and the optimal dose for espresso, every time. Plus, the bean sensor ensures you’ll never run out of beans while grinding.
  • The smart tamping station: Simply pull the lever to tamp the ground coffee with the right pressure for perfect results. There’s no need to remove the porta-filter, so you get to enjoy a mess-free experience.
  • Active temperature control with dual heating system: The best temperature stability for optimal coffee extraction and milk texturing. La Specialista is equipped with two independent heating systems. One thermoblock for extracting coffee and an independent heating system for steaming milk or frothing ensures immediate beverage preparation

