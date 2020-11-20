Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker now down to $99 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

Walmart is now offering the Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus coffee maker for $99 shipped. Originally $199 and typically fetching closer to $150 at Walmart these days, this model is now at least $50 off and the best we can find. Currently $125 at Amazon, it has sold for between $130 and $200 for most of 2020 there. While we still have some Black Friday pricing live on similar models with the Aerocinno milk frother to take a look at, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find on a Nespresso-branded single-serve machine right now. Its even less than the $105 VertuoPlus Solo. Features include multi brew cup sizes, espresso coffee pods, one-touch operation, and a sleek design. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, today’s offer is among the best prices we can find on a Nespresso-branded coffee pod model right now. For something even more affordable in the single-serve category, consider this ongoing early Black Friday deal on the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker at $70 shipped. This one will tie you to the K-Cup ecosystem, but will still provide the convenient brewing for less than today’s lead deal.

If you do take the K-Cup route, you’ll definitely want to browse through yesterday’s Amazon sale for 100-packs starting from just $21 Prime shipped. Then dive in to our our latest feature and Target’s coffee-themed gift guide for some new brewing and gift ideas over the holidays. Lastly, be sure to hit up this morning’s Gold Box kitchenware deals including these Cuisinart griddles and everything else in our home goods guide.

More on the Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus:

SINGLE SERVE COFFEE MACHINE: The Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe offers freshly brewed coffee with crema as well as delicious, authentic espresso; Designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only

SMART COFFEE MAKER: Brew a perfect single serve coffee or espresso time after time, thanks to Nespresso’s Centrifusion technology using barcode reading to deliver the optimal in cup results for each blend

FEATURES: The VertuoPlus Deluxe has a motorized head and moveable 60 ounces water tank; The water tank can swivel out or stay behind the machine based on the configuration of your counter space; Heats up in less than 15 seconds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!