Ahead of Black Friday, a selection of Google Nest speakers, displays, and Assistant-enabled smart home accessories are all on sale. Headlining all of this year’s discounts is the Nest Hub Max for $179 at Walmart. Also matched at Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy. Down from its $229 going rate, today’s offer saves you $50, is one of the best offers we’ve tracked to date and is the lowest in several months. Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top of the line experience for controlling your smart home. There’s also facial recognition for personalized music recommendations, adjusting what shows on the display, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 1,100 customers and we “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review. Head below for other Google Nest Black Friday deals on Assistant speakers and more.

Google Nest Black Friday deals include:

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

