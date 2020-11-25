Today’s Kingston, Seagate, Samsung, and SanDisk storage deals start at $9

Today at Amazon we’ve come across a variety of Kingston, Seagate, Samsung, and SanDisk storage deals priced from $9. Our favorite from the pack is Seagate’s Backup Plus 4TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $84.99 shipped. That’s $22 off what it’s been averaging and marks only the second time it’s fallen this low in the last eight months. It doesn’t matter if you have a bunch of photos, videos, or games, this affordable 4TB external hard drive is here to save the day. The unit is compatible with both macOS and Windows, making it a versatile solution worth having around. It features a brushed-metal enclosure, a style that’s bound to elevate the look of your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more storage deals priced as low as $9.

More storage deals:

On the hunt for a flash drive? If so, be sure to peek at our fresh roundup of Samsung BAR offerings from $8. These are comprised of metal and boast speeds of up to 400MB/s. These offers manage to usher in new all-time lows, making now an excellent time to snag one for your backpack. And don’t forget to peruse yesterday’s list of Samsung and SanDisk storage offers priced as low as $20.

Seagate Backup Plus 4TB External HDD features:

  • Store and access 4TB of photos and files with Seagate Backup Plus Portable, an on the go USB drive for Mac and Windows
  • The perfect compliment to personal aesthetic, this portable external hard drive features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure
  • Simply plug this external hard drive for Mac and Windows into a computer via the included USB 3.0 cable to back up files with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups. Reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine.

Show More Comments

