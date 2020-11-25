Today’s Kingston, Seagate, Samsung, and SanDisk storage deals start at $9

Today at Amazon we’ve come across a variety of Kingston, Seagate, Samsung, and SanDisk storage deals priced from $9. Our favorite from the pack is Seagate’s Backup Plus 4TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $84.99 shipped. That’s $22 off what it’s been averaging and marks only the second time it’s fallen this low in the last eight months. It doesn’t matter if you have a bunch of photos, videos, or games, this affordable 4TB external hard drive is here to save the day. The unit is compatible with both macOS and Windows, making it a versatile solution worth having around. It features a brushed-metal enclosure, a style that’s bound to elevate the look of your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more storage deals priced as low as $9.

More storage deals:

On the hunt for a flash drive? If so, be sure to peek at our fresh roundup of Samsung BAR offerings from $8. These are comprised of metal and boast speeds of up to 400MB/s. These offers manage to usher in new all-time lows, making now an excellent time to snag one for your backpack. And don’t forget to peruse yesterday’s list of Samsung and SanDisk storage offers priced as low as $20.

Seagate Backup Plus 4TB External HDD features:

Store and access 4TB of photos and files with Seagate Backup Plus Portable, an on the go USB drive for Mac and Windows

The perfect compliment to personal aesthetic, this portable external hard drive features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure

Simply plug this external hard drive for Mac and Windows into a computer via the included USB 3.0 cable to back up files with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups. Reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine.

