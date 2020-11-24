Samsung and SanDisk storage deals start at $20, include microSD, flash, and SSDs

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a few standout Samsung and SanDisk storage deals priced from $20. Our favorite happens to be the Samsung SSD 860 EVO 2TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $199.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $30. This 2.5-inch solid-state drive is a great option for refreshing an aging PC that still sports a spinning hard disk. You’ll step up to 550MB/s performance, which is bound to help apps and games launch quickly and without a hitch. Samsung backs this unit with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more storage deals up to 26% off.

More storage deals:

Speaking of Samsung, did you see the monitor roundup we posted earlier? If not, leading the pack we have Samsung’s 32-inch curved monitor at $220. This marks the lowest price to date on the company’s “boldest curve ever.” If that cost is a bit too high for you, be sure to scope out the other offers there priced from $110.

Samsung SSD 860 SSD features:

Innovative V-Nand Technology: Powered by Samsung V-Nand technology, the 860 Evo SSD offers optimized performance for everyday computing as well as rendering large-sized 4K videos and 3D data used by the latest applications

Enhanced read write speeds: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 550MB/S and 520MB/S, respectively

Secure encryption: Protect data by selecting security options, including Aes 256-Bit Hardware-Based encryption compliant with Tcg Opal and Ieee 1669

Warranty and compatibility: 5-year limited warranty; Windows 8/Windows 7/Windows Server 2003 (32 bit and 64 bit), Vista (SP1 and above), XP (SP2 and above), MAC OSX and Linux

Included contents: 2.5 inches (7 millimeter) SATA 3 (6 GB/S) SSD & user manual (All other cables, screws, brackets not included); Reliability (MTBF): 1.5 Million hours reliability (MTBF)

System RAM type: DDR SDRAM

