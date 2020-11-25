Metal Samsung BAR Flash Drives start at $8, delivering new all-time lows

Amazon offers the Samsung BAR Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $32.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is down from the usual $40 price tag at Amazon and other retailers. It’s also a new all-time low, as well. Samsung’s BAR line of flash drives goes beyond the usual plastic design with a sleek and modern metal build. Notable features include transfer speeds up to 400MB/s, a waterproof casing, and a keychain hook for added security on-the-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 18,900 Amazon customers. More deals below.

Other models on sale:

You’ll find plenty of additional deals in our Samsung and SanDisk storage roundup from yesterday with deals from $20. That includes some great price drops on Samsung’s 860 EVO 2TB solid-state drives, microSDXC cards from SanDisk, and more. Check out the entire sale here for full details.

Samsung BAR Plus Flash Drive features:

Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 400MB/s

Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files

Rugged metal casing for durability with key ring to prevent loss

Safeguard your data (Water proof, shock proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, x ray proof)

