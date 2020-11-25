Metal Samsung BAR Flash Drives start at $8, delivering new all-time lows

Amazon offers the Samsung BAR Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $32.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is down from the usual $40 price tag at Amazon and other retailers. It’s also a new all-time low, as well. Samsung’s BAR line of flash drives goes beyond the usual plastic design with a sleek and modern metal build. Notable features include transfer speeds up to 400MB/s, a waterproof casing, and a keychain hook for added security on-the-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 18,900 Amazon customers. More deals below.
Other models on sale:
- 32GB: $8 (Reg. $14)
- 64GB: $11 (Reg. $16)
- 128GB: $18 (Reg. $25)
- …and more
You’ll find plenty of additional deals in our Samsung and SanDisk storage roundup from yesterday with deals from $20. That includes some great price drops on Samsung’s 860 EVO 2TB solid-state drives, microSDXC cards from SanDisk, and more. Check out the entire sale here for full details.
Samsung BAR Plus Flash Drive features:
- Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 400MB/s
- Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files
- Rugged metal casing for durability with key ring to prevent loss
- Safeguard your data (Water proof, shock proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, x ray proof)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!