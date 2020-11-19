We’re now just a little over a week away from Black Friday, with plenty of deals starting to roll out over the coming days. Ahead of all the action, we’re diving into what you can expect when it comes to shopping for smart home upgrades, with everything from discounts on the latest speakers from Amazon and Google to smart home lighting, security packages, and more. Head below to find this year’s best Black Friday smart home deals.

Best Black Friday smart home deals:

Each year, smart speakers are easily some of the most popular Black Friday deals around, and 2020 is looking like it will surely continue this trend. With the latest from Amazon and Google dropping to new all-time lows, smart home owners in either Alexa or Assistant camps will be able to kickstart or expand their setups for notably less.

Leading the way this year, Google’s most recent Nest Mini speaker will be selling for $19, down from the usual $49 going rate. Amazon will be looking to compete by offering its just-released Echo Dot at a new low as well, with the price dropping to $29 for the first time.

It’s also quite likely that Apple’s HomePod will return to the usual $200 sale price that we typically see, down from the $299 going rate. Just don’t expect any discounts on the all-new HomePod mini this time around.

Other smart speaker deals this Black Friday

Smart displays

Moving onto smart displays, everyone from Amazon and Google themselves to third-party brands leveraging Alexa and Assistant will be getting in on the savings this time around. We’re expecting Amazon to discount its popular Echo Show 5 to $45 as we saw over Prime Day alongside the rest of its lineup of Alexa-enabled offerings.

Google will be firing back by offering some of the best prices to date on its Nest Hub lineup, headlined by the entry-level model at $50, down from $90. Expect to see bundle offers pop up that sweeten the initial cash discounts even further with added cameras, smart plugs, and more.

Continuing with the Assistant-enabled smart displays, Lenovo will be delivering all-time low prices on its roster of offerings. The new Smart Clock Essential will be marked down to $24 alongside its standard Smart Clock at $34. Not to mention, deep discounts on its full-sized smart displays, too.

Lighting and smart plugs

Black Friday is also looking like it’ll be one of the best times this year to upgrade the rest of your smart home with deals on smart plugs and other lighting accessories.

Leading the way, Nanoleaf will be taking up to 30% off sitewide on its entire selection of HomeKit lighting panels. Even its latest Hexagon and refreshed Triangle lights will be on sale, seeing some of the very first price cuts to date. The only exclusions here are the new Essentials products, but everything else will be seeing some pretty notable promotions once next week rolls around. Just be sure to go sign up for a rewards membership (it’s free) ahead of time to make the most of the promotions.

Philips Hue smart lighting accessories haven’t been receiving that many price cuts recently, but we’re expecting to see anywhere from 20% all the way up to 50% off once Black Friday rolls around. The highest discounts will likely land on previous-generation products as Amazon and Best Buy try to clear out inventory of the non-Bluetooth bulbs. But expect to see solid price cuts on starter kits, light strips, and accessories on sale next week, as well.

Elsewhere in the HomeKit world, Eve will be marking down many of its popular smart home products by as much as 40%. You’ll be able to save on its sensors, energy-monitoring smart plugs, HomeKit-enabled camera, and much more.

Another popular accessory maker, meross, will likely be getting in on the savings as well by discounting a selection of its popular HomeKit-enabled products. Expect to see upwards of 25% in savings across the board here, with many of its new additions being discounted for some of the first times, alongside the staples in its lineup.

For those more in the Alexa or Assistant ecosystem, TP-Link’s lineup of Kasa smart home accessories will be some of the best options to keep your eyes on this Black Friday. With up to 45% in savings across its smart plugs, LED bulbs, and power strips, you’ll be able to build out a voice-controlled setup with some of the best prices to date.

And, of course, expect to see plenty of other price cuts on popular smart home brands once Black Friday rolls around as well.

Cameras and security

For those looking to up the security measures of their smart home, many of the big names in the space will be getting in on the savings. Our most anticipated offers fall to Abode, as the brand’s HomeKit security systems are some of our favorites here at 9to5. Expect to see at least 20% in savings on its iota and Essentials packages, with added savings on extra sensors and accessories.

In terms of cameras, the latest offerings from Blink will be some of the more sought after discounts this Black Friday. It’s likely we’ll see Amazon roll out an up to 40% off promotion on various starter kits and add-on cameras starting at $25. And while we’re talking about the online shopping giant, expect to see Amazon heavily discount its Ring Video Doorbells and other security offerings, as well.

ADT’s recent Blue smart home security lineup will be seeing some of its best deals to date on Black Friday, as well. With as much as 50% off starter kits, individual cameras, and accessories, homeowners will be able to take advantage of savings on nearly everything the brand offers.

SimpliSafe will be hoping to compete with some even more aggressive offers on its packages. On top of slashing 50% off nearly its entire selection of smart home security bundles, the brand will be throwing in a free SimpliCam HD camera to further entice shoppers.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

