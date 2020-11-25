Save up to 27% on Lutron Caseta HomeKit dimmer switches, remotes, more from $15

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $124.90 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. Down from its $165 going rate, here you’re saving 24% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the third-best discount to date. This smart dimmer kit is a great way to bring overhead lighting into the rest of your smart home setup. Alongside the included pair of in-wall dimmer switches, there’s also two wireless remotes and bridge to tie it all together. HomeKit support is joined by Alexa and Assistant integration, as well as smartphone control. Over 845 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below the fold for other Lutron Caseta starter kits, add-on switches, and more from $15.

Other Lutron Caseta deals:

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounts to take advantage ahead of Black Friday. These LIFX HomeKit lighting deals are still live from $20, but are now being joined by a TP-Link Kasa sale starting at $13 and a collection of Z-Wave accessories from $30.

Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer set features:

The Caseta wireless Deluxe dimmer kit with smart bridge provides simple and personalized control of your lights, shades and temperature. Control your lights from anywhere within your home with the included Pico remote controls or from anywhere in the world using the free Lutron app.

