Grill comfortably this winter with Weber’s Connect Smart Hub: $95 (Reg. $130, All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub for $94.97 shipped. That’s $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. Now that cooler months are settling in, it can deter many of us from grilling outside. Thankfully this handy cooking add-on will let you keep tabs on your food from inside your home and can even deliver notifications whenever your food needs flipped or served. Steak lovers can pick a desired doneness level and be alerted at the perfect moment. Estimated cook times are also built-in alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for long and short-range monitoring options. Check out our release coverage to learn more. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of Amazon shoppers.

While it isn’t made by Weber, you could opt for NutriChef’s Smart Grill Thermometer at $28 to spend quite a bit less. It pairs with iOS and Android devices to provide a quick and easy way to perform temperature checks. Bear in mind this is all done via Bluetooth, resulting in a limited range when compared with the Wi-Fi compatible solution above.

Want to grill anywhere? If so, you should peek at NOMAD’s grill and smoker. It was unveiled a few months back and stands out from the pack thanks to a stellar design that’s comprised of aircraft-grade aluminum. Read our coverage to learn all about it.

Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub features:

Compatible with any grill

Flip and serve notifications

Select doneness (medium-rare steak) and receive alerts when ready

Food readiness countdown and estimated cook time

Step-by-step assistance from setup to when it’s time to eat

